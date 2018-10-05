TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — West Towson Elementary School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.

500 students are celebrating the award recognizing the school’s increased test scores, but that’s just one measure of making a school great according to Principal Sue Hershfeld.

Fifth-year teacher, Allie Stein, believes that a Blue Ribbon means exemplary achievement.

Opening in 2010, West Towson Elementary is one of the more recent schools added to Baltimore County, showcasing newer facilities such as their own TV studio.

An award ceremony honoring West Towson Elementary and other National Blue Ribbon Schools will be held in Washington during the first week of November.

