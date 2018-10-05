NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WJZ) — A New Carrollton woman, upset with her ex-boyfriend, set his apartment building on fire, according to Prince George’s County fire officials, leaving 130 people without a home and causing millions in damages.

Natasha Joyner, 32, has been charged with first and second degree arson, first degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property after allegedly causing an estimated $2.2 million in damages from a three-alarm fire that she had caused on September 17, 2018.

While no injuries were reported, 130 residents were displaced from their homes after firefighters spent nearly two hours combating the blaze, which spread to four apartment buildings.

Joyner was arrested on October 4 and is being held in the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro. Additional charges are still pending.

