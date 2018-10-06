BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning was found with a loaded handgun.

Detectives learned that the man was shot in the 4100 block of Frederick Ave. just before 5:15 a.m.

After being shot, the man flagged down a passing motorist who drove him to the hospital, where the gun was found in the man’s possession.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

