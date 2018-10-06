Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing.
It has reached a $253 million prize —that’s just over a quarter of a billion dollars — for Saturday night’s drawing.
The one-time cash amount will pay an estimated $148.4 million to the person who correctly picks all of tonight’s Powerball numbers.
What time are the winning Powerball numbers drawn? Numbers are selected every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Powerball results are typically posted within five minutes.