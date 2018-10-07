FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a woman filled her son’s sippy cup with an alcoholic beverage, sneaked it into a movie theater and became so drunk she couldn’t walk, talk or care for the 5-year-old.

News outlets quote a Cobb County police arrest warrant as saying Kristina Gibson is wanted on charges including public intoxication. Police say Gibson also possibly combined the drink with prescription drugs.

Sgt. Wayne Delk says a theater employee called police after moviegoers complained because Gibson’s son was crying.

Police say theater staff stopped Gibson from getting into her car with her child. Police called her friend to pick up the boy and the woman was taken to a hospital.

Gibson hadn’t surrendered to police as of Wednesday morning. WSB-TV’s attempts to contact her for comment were unsuccessful.

