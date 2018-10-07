Plan for a gray start to a warm & humid day. Cloud cover expected to break around 1 p.m. Sunny temperatures are expected later in the afternoon. High near 84°.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.