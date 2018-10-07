Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are hoping the public can help them find a 59-year-old critically missing woman.
Melissa Caruso, of the 3400 block of Callaway Avenue, wandered away from a care facility between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. She suffers from cognitive disorders and needs medications.
She’s described as 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.
If you see her call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
