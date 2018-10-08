Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Glen Burnie Monday afternoon.
The Anne Arundel Co. Fire and Police Departments were called out to the 300 block of Highland Dr. for reports of a shooting.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m., and when first reponders arrived at the scene, they found a victim who was later pronounced dead.
No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.
