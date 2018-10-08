ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Glen Burnie Monday afternoon.

The Anne Arundel Co. Fire and Police Departments were called out to the 300 block of Highland Dr. for reports of a shooting.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m., and when first reponders arrived at the scene, they found a victim who was later pronounced dead.

A few minutes before 4pm, @AACoFD and @AACOPD received 911 calls reporting a possible shooting in the 300 block of Highland Drive, Glen Burnie. Units arrived and paramedics declared the person deceased. The scene has been turned over to @AACOPD . — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) October 8, 2018

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

