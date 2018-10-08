BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Fleet Week is wrapping up here in Baltimore after seeing big crowds at the event this year.

From the sea, to the sky, a record number of people came out for Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show.

“Having the Navy here, the Canadian Navy, and the U.S. Coast Guard here has been absolutely amazing,” said Chris Rowsom, who is the general manager of Historic Ships in Baltimore. “This is an amazing opportunity for the young men and women who serve our Navy to interact with the public. Most of the time, when they are doing their work, they are over the horizon, so we don’t see them.”

The free event drew thousands to the Inner Harbor, while U.S. Navy sailors made special visits around town, like to the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

“This is one of the great things we get to do any time we go into a city, especially the USS Constitution sailors, they have so much to offer,” one sailor said.

They also teamed up with a high school to help students with special needs clean up trash from a nature center,

“We’ve been able to show the citizens their United States Navy and I feel that we have done that, and we walk away with a greater sense of understanding and a greater sense of togetherness,” said Navy Rear Admiral Stephen Evans.

With all eyes on Baltimore, the ships set sail on Tuesday, but don’t worry, they’ll be back!

“It’s another great event in the books, looking forward to the next one,” Rowsom added.

Planning for Maryland Fleet Week 2020 is already underway, though details have not yet been released.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook