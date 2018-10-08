CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Members of the Maryland Biodiversity Project came across a female Marbled Salamander guarding her nest of eggs on Sunday in Charles County.

Marbled Salamanders are small, black salamanders with silver or white markings.

They can often be found in dry habitats throughout nearly every county in Maryland, except for Carroll and Garrett County.

Unlike most salamander species in Maryland, Marbled Salamanders breed in the fall. Females lay their eggs under logs or in shallow pools of water.

The mother will guard her eggs until winter rains cause water levels of the pool to rise and the eggs hatch.

