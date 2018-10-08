FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Members of the Maryland Biodiversity Project came across a female Marbled Salamander guarding her nest of eggs on Sunday in Charles County.

Marbled Salamanders are small, black salamanders with silver or white markings.

They can often be found in dry habitats throughout nearly every county in Maryland, except for Carroll and Garrett County.

43487589 2290693397608139 4329267003610103808 n Marbled Salamander Guarding Eggs Spotted In Charles County

Photo Credit – Bill Hubick: Charles County, MD 10/7/18.

Unlike most salamander species in Maryland, Marbled Salamanders breed in the fall. Females lay their eggs under logs or in shallow pools of water.

The mother will guard her eggs until winter rains cause water levels of the pool to rise and the eggs hatch.

