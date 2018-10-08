BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What do New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature all have in common?

They’ll all be going on tour together as a part of the “Mixtape Tour,’ which kicks off May 2, 2019.

Although the tour isn’t coming to Baltimore, there are plenty of shows nearby.

The tour will be in Washington D.C. on June 25 at Capital One Arena, followed by a show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 27.

The final show in the area will be on July 6 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa.

Tickets are available starting this Friday, October 12 at 10 a.m.

For a full list of tour dates visit their website.

