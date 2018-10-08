BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore have released a surveillance photo of a man who they say robbed an Ace Hardware store in September. They are now asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The robbery happened at 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19, at the Ace Hardware store in the 600 block of Homestead St.

According to police, after the suspect went into the store, he said he was robbing the store, and threatened an employee.

He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

