SAN FRANCISCO, Md. (WJZ) — Former Towson University standout Ryan Delaire signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Delaire played on the 49ers practice squad and was signed in time to play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

He played defensive end during that game.

Delaire spent the preseason with the Indianapolis Colts and played a regular season game with the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

He joins fellow Tigers alumni Jermon Bushrod of the New Orleans Saints and Jordan Dangerfield of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Delaire was an All-American as a senior in 2015. He had 64 tackles and 11 sacks in his final season with the Tigers.

