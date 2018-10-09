FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who may be responsible for several burglaries in Essex.

Surveillance video shows the burglar go into the garage of a home in the 1600 block of Williams Ave. at 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Police say the suspect comes out of the garage with a sledge hammer, which he may have used to break into the home, and steal cash and jewelry.

Several similar burglaries have also been reported in the area recently, with the burglaries happening during the daytime hours, between morning and early afternoon.

Two homes on Hilltop Ave., one on Windjammer Ct., and the home on Williams Ave. have been targeted by the burglar. Police say the suspect usually gets into the homes through a window.

Anyone with information on this burglar or any of the burglaries is asked to call (410) 307-2020.

