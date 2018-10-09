BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall has been ranked in the top ten for best airports in the U.S.

BWI ranked as tenth best U.S. airport in the Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Reader’s Choice Awards this week.

In their annual comprehensive survey, Condé Nast Traveler examined domestic and global destinations, airlines, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airports, and other travel options.

More than 429,000 surveys were submitted for the 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards, highlighting BWI Marshall Airport’s efficiency, access to transit, and amenities.

“At BWI Marshall Airport, we remain committed to excellent customer service and convenient travel for our passengers,” said Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport, Ricky Smith. “This new public survey acknowledges that BWI Marshall is one of the leading airports in the United States.”

BWI Marshall was the only airport in the region to make it onto the list.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are over 500 commercial airports in the U.S.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook