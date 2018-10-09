CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A student was injured Tuesday with burns on his hands after a cell phone reportedly exploded on a Cecil County school bus.

Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Company and investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal were dispatched to Hack’s Point General Store at 3:09 p.m. in Earleville, Md., for a burn subject Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found Cecil County Public Schools bus #249 parked in front of the store with one of the students saying he had gotten burns on his hands.

The school bus left Bohemia Manor High School and was in the process of dropping off students, according to Deputy State Fire Marshals.

During its route, students told the school bus driver that a cell phone was smoking and laying on the floor. Reportedly, an 18-year-old picked up the phone to throw the device out a window to protect other students.

While throwing the phone he received the burns.

Cecil County EMS personnel treated the student on the scene and he was taken to the Union Hospital of Cecil County with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and inspecting the phone and its components including the battery, according to Maryland State Fire.

It has not been confirmed if the phone was owned by the student with the burns or if it was another students’ phone on the bus.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, further information will be released at a later date.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook