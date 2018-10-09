MARYLAND (Patch.com) — The Draconid meteor shower is the sleepiest celestial show of the year, usually offering only a handful of shooting stars an hour. But it’s the one skygazers root and cheer for, perhaps in hopes of waking Draco the Dragon for a dazzling display. That’s rare — and there is only a sliver of a chance that will happen during the 2018 peak on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 7-8 — but a new moon on the 9th guarantees the skies over Maryland will be dark.

The Maryland weather forecast is pretty good for spotting shooting stars. Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday night give way to partly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

