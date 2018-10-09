FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after a report of a shooting in West Baltimore.

At around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the 1900 block of W. Fayette Street for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

