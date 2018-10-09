ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Hurricane Michael is approaching the U.S. coastline and crews from Maryland are being deployed to assist local responders. The governors of Florida and Alabama declared states of emergency in anticipation of the life-threatening storm.

A Swift Water Search and Rescue Team deployed out of Rockville in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. Officials said the team includes 16 to 20 members and headed to Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Members of the Montgomery County Fire Department, the Prince George’s County Fire Department, and the Howard County Fire Department make up the team.

MD-TF1 alerted Monday eve #HurricaneMichael @FEMA activated 8 teams’ total – 2 large 80-person, ‘Type1’ teams – from Texas & Tennessee. Along w/ 6 ‘mission ready’ Swift Water Rescue Teams: Indiana, Missouri, Virginia1-Fairfax, Virginia2-VA Beach, Ohio1 & Maryland1 @NewsFema pic.twitter.com/zQ6xiKuw54 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 9, 2018

According to officials, FEMA activated 8 teams across the country to assist with rescue efforts. Two large, 80 person teams from Texas and Tennessee were deployed. Six other ‘mission ready’ Swift Water Rescue Teams were deployed from Indiana, Missouri, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Swift water rescue teams recently returned from down south after assisting with Hurricane Florence.

