BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 72-year-old man was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night.

Police say the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Loch Raven Boulevard.

They identified the man as Mohamed Hamid Idries Hassan.

According to authorities, Hassan was crossing Loch Raven Boulevard near Sayward Avenue when he was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound. He suffered life-threatening injuries and later did at Sinai Hospital.

