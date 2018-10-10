BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bus routes for the Charm City Circulator will be disrupted over the next few days, according to the City’s Department of Transportation.

DOT announced Wednesday that services will be disrupted during the transition to a new vendor over the next few days.

Customers of the Orange and Purple route will experience significantly longer waits, according to DOT.

DOT advises CCC customers to expect delays, mainly in the morning and afternoon rush hour and into the evening.

Impact to routes include:

Orange Route: Customers may experience significantly longer waits.

Purple Route: Customers may experience significantly longer waits.

Green Route: There will be no services tomorrow, with a chance of no service on Friday.

Banner Route: There will be no services tomorrow, with a chance of no service on Friday.

Michelle Pourciau, director of the Department of Transportation, released a statement urging customers to be patient during the transition time.

“We ask customers to be patient and plan alternative travel arrangements. We know this is a major inconvenience to all those who use the Charm City Circulator. DOT is working diligently to return services to normal and deeply regrets the inconvenience that this disruption of service will cause to customers. We are taking immediate actions to restore full service to all routes as soon as possible.”

