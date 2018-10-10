  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Virginia man involved in a crash on I-95 was arrested on Tuesday after police said a search of his van revealed more than 84,000 untaxed cigars.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested 20-year-old Moeez Khaliq of Glen Allen, VA after being called to the scene of a car crash involving Khaliq and another driver.

Officers on a probable cause search of Khaliq’s Chevrolet Express work van found the untaxed cigars, $15,500 in the rear of the van, and $863 on Khaliq himself.

The total loss from the cigars in taxes for the state of Maryland is $58,833.60.

Khaliq was taken into custody without incident and MDTA Police contacted the Comptroller of Maryland Field Enforcement Division regarding the cigars.

An agent charged Khaliq with transporting cigars in Maryland without the tobacco tax being paid and unlawfully possessing 84,048 in unstamped tobacco products.

Khaliq was transported to Baltimore City’s Central Booking and Intake facility where he posted $5,000 bail before being released pending his trial.

