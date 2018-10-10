WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured after officials say he fell backward on an escalator at the Columbia Heights Metro Station on Wednesday afternoon, according to a WUSA9 report.

Around 1:30 p.m., Metro officials said a man in a wheelchair took the escalator after waiting for an elevator that was in service for about 10-15 seconds at the Metro station located on 14th Street NW in D.C.

Once the man reached the top of the escalator, officials said he fell backward and landed at the bottom. Bystanders and the station manager tried to assist the man after he fell.

Officials said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

