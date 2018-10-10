  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police Department, Local TV, T.J. Smith

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith has resigned from his position with the department.

Smith posted on social media that he would be leaving, but did not specify what he would be doing next.

He wrote a goodbye letter to the people of Baltimore, in which he touches on a number of issues facing the city and the police department.

“As I said when I arrived in Baltimore, and I’ll say the same as I leave, ‘I’m not just a spokesperson, I’m a community advocate.’ As I say goodbye, for now, it has truly been my honor and privilege to serve with the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department and the citizens of the city of Baltimore,” Smith said in his goodbye message.

Click here to read his full letter.

