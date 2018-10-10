BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of a shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Ashland Ave, where they found a 17-year-old male teen with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they believe the victim was in the 900 block of N. Lakewood Ave when he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook