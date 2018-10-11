  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is at full capacity and needs help immediately.

So, it’s waiving adoption fees Friday, hoping to find some animals forever homes before the weekend.

It’s a Facebook post, the shelter said staff has spent countless hours trying to re-arrange cages to make more space and has even set up animals in staff offices.

Other animals have been sent home with staff for the time being.

BARCS is an open admission shelter, which means they cannot turn animals away.

