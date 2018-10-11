BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Grab the kids and enjoy some rustic festivities in the city on October 14 when the Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival comes to Rash Field Inner Harbor.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore’s 11th annual event starts at 10 a.m. and has been extended by an hour this year to 3 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a variety of food, a petting zoo, hay maze, live musical acts, a pumpkin patch and more.

Credit: The Waterfront Partnership

Credit: The Waterfront Partnership

Credit: The Waterfront Partnership

Credit: The Waterfront Partnership

Photo Credit - The Waterfront Partnership

There is no cost to attend the festival and enjoy the live music, hay maze or petting zoo.

Certain activities, like pony and train rides, pumpkin decorating, and crafting activities will require the purchase of an all-inclusive Kid’s Pass.

The Harbor Harvest all-inclusive Kid’s Pass costs $9 in advance and includes a pumpkin, pumpkin decorating, two crafts, a pony ride, and a train ride.

The Kid’s Pass without a train or pony ride is $5 in advance and $7 at the event. Individual train and pony ride tickets can be purchased at the event for $3 each.

Visit the Baltimore Waterfront website for more information and to purchase Kid’s Passes.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook