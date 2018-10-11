ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – A Maryland man is accused of pinning a female jail employee against the wall with a metal shower bar.

Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities Superintendent Terry Kokolis tells The Capital 34-year-old Michael Lee Arnold ripped the bar out and used it to assault the woman in July.

Arnold was being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center while awaiting trial for armed robbery.

Two other jail employees stepped in during the incident. The woman is expected to be alright.

