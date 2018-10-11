WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch issued for Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester County until 11 p.m.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the buttocks Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Elmora Ave for a report of a shooting at 8:04 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his buttocks.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

