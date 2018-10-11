ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy will celebrate the Navy’s 243rd birthday Oct. 12 to Oct. 14 in Annapolis.

The event will include the annual Navy birthday cake-cutting ceremony on October 12 and will take place during the noon meal in King Hall at the Naval Academy.

This ceremony is a long-standing tradition within the Brigade of Midshipmen, with the oldest and youngest midshipmen taking the first cut.

While the ceremony isn’t open to the public, the Naval Academy will host Jewish, Catholic, and Protestant Navy birthday religious services throughout the weekend.

The following services will be open to the public:

Shabbat Service on October 12 at 5:15 p.m.

Catholic Mass on October 14 at 9 a.m.

Protestant Service on October 14 at 11 a.m.

In between the Catholic Mass and the Protestant Service, a reception will be held on the 53 Deck of Dahlgren Hall, featuring the Superintendent’s Combo from the USNA Band.

Visitor’s to the Naval Academy will be required to show a picture ID.

For more information, visit the Naval Academy’s event page.

