BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot in the back overnight on Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Milford Avenue at 11:46 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Once they had arrived, the officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

