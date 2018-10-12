BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly two weeks ago, a Baltimore County teenager left home and never came back.

16-year-old Brooklyn Mackenzie Hays left her Essex home and vanished. Now her family is desperate for information.

They are asking if anyone has information, to call the police.

Friday night, they are holding a vigil, marking 12 days since the teen disappeared.

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl From Baltimore County

“We are absolutely terrified that she was seduced into some crazy situation, where she is in danger,” said Brooklyn’s aunt, Connie Matsumoto.

In a video produced by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Hays’ aunt said days before the teen vanished, she had been talking online to strangers.

Her family made the discovery after Hays left her home on September 30 without her phone, money, medication or any indication of where she may be going.

Now her family fears the girl may be with a child predator and in danger.

Baltimore County Police said the search for the teenager has extended outside of county lines.

“Our investigation did lead us out of the jurisdiction, so we are working with law enforcement agencies outside of our jurisdiction right now to try to successfully locate Ms. Hays,” said Corporal Shawn Vinson, Baltimore County Police.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. Friday night on Galena Road in Essex.

