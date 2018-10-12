Ryan Mayer

The Atlanta Falcons entered this season with the “contender” label, expected to push for a potential Super Bowl berth. Then, the injuries hit and decimated the depth chart, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

First, it was safety Keanu Neal going down with a knee injury during the team’s Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, Deion Jones was placed on I.R. four days later from an injury that he suffered in that same game. In the weeks since, the team has lost their other starting safety, Ricardo Allen, and a starting guard, Andy Levitre, for the season. In addition, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and running back DeVonta Freeman have been banged up.

You may be wondering, Ryan, why are you going over the litany of injuries the Falcons have suffered. Well, dear reader, it’s because those injuries have led to the Falcons defense giving up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season at 24.5. That’s why CBS Sports expert Heath Cummings likes Jameis Winston as a fantasy football start this week despite the fact that this is the first game he’s started this season. Like every week, Heath is here along with Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg to break down who you should look to start and who to avoid this week. For more from the guys, check out the CBSSports.com fantasy football section.

Dave Richard

Start

RB: Alfred Morris, San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay. Proj. Fantasy Points: 7.8

TE: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons. Proj. Fantasy Points: 7.6

Sit

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks @ Oakland Raiders. Proj. Fantasy Points: 25.2

WR: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears @ Miami Dolphins. Proj. Fantasy Points: 11.2

Heath Cummings

Start

QB: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons. Proj. Fantasy Points: 25.5

WR: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Proj. Fantasy Points: 12.4

Sit

RB: Austin Ekeler, San Diego Chargers @ Cleveland Browns. Proj. Fantasy Points: 9.7

TE: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers @ Washington Redskins. Proj. Fantasy Points: 8.7