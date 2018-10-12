TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run in the Towson area with an 11-year-old victim.

Police responded to a crash located at Chestnut Oak Road at Yokona Road, 21234 just before 4 p.m. on October 12.

Officers from the Police Department’s Crash Team discovered that an 11-year-old girl was crossing Chestnut Oak Road at the legal crossing walkway of the road when she was struck by a burgundy four-door sedan traveling southbound on the road.

The car turned onto chestnut, from the westbound lane of Yakona Road.

The driver of the burgundy car left the area after hitting the child.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is serious but not life-threatening.

If anyone has information about this collision or the hit and run driver, please call 911 or the Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.\

