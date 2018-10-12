HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are looking for a 15-year-old girl from Columbia, Md.

Police believe Kaliyah Nicole Wright, 15, left her home in the 5900 block of Harpers Farm of her own will on October 3.

When she did not return home by Friday, October 5, a family member shared her concern with the police department.

Detectives have followed up on viable leads throughout the week but have been unable to confirm her location.

Her photo has been distributed to nearby jurisdictions, according to police.

Kaliyah is a 15-year-old girl, 5’7″ tall. She weighs 135 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911, police said.