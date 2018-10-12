  • WJZ 13On Air

TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for Makaylynn Howe, a 16-year-old girl who was last seen at a bus stop in Taneytown, Md.

Howe was last seen at around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at the bus stop located at Grand Drive and Fairground Ave.

She was last seen wearing a blue and grey FSK hoodie, red-white-and-blue flannel shirt, and blue jeans carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taneytown Police @ 410-751-1150

