BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for the man who fired shots during a fight at The Avenue at White Marsh overnight Thursday.

Officers were called out just after 1:45 a.m. about shots fired in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd.

Someone had called 911 after fights broke out outside the nearby restaurants as they were closing. The caller said someone had fired shots, and at least one person was injured.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man who was stabbed in the lower body. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one was found to be injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

