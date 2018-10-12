BALTIMORE (WJZ) — About a month after the University of Maryland, Baltimore County was named in a lawsuit for allegedly covering up sexual assaults, the school is taking steps to make its campus safer.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports about 50 outdoor lights have been repaired in areas of concern, and more lights are planned to be added by June.

Campus police are also working to develop an online tool to report security problems and new campus ID cards that include emergency contact information. Those ID cards will be issued by this spring.

