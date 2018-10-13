ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Patch.com) — Five schools in Maryland have ranked among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a national organization that empowers kids to develop lifelong, healthy habits, recognized a record 461 schools from 26 states and the District of Columbia as the country’s healthiest schools. The schools received Healthier Generation’s National Healthy Schools Award at the bronze, silver or gold level, based on the standards they achieved.

