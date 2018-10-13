BALTIMORE (WJZ) — M&T Bank Stadium was packed Saturday, not with football fans but instead with firefighters.

Dozens of firefighters from all over the state came together to remember the fallen firefighters of 9/11 in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week.

Wearing rubber boots or everyday sneakers,

It wasn’t the footwear, but the footsteps that mattered Saturday morning as the stairs of M&T Bank Stadium became a walking memorial.

“Well, they’re going to climb the equivalent of 110 stories on the stadium steps,” said Mya McConnell with the Baltimore City Fire Department.

It’s 110 stories to reflect the World Trade Center on 9/11 when 343 firefighters took their last steps.

“It’s just great to be a part of something that’s a legacy,” said Tevin Madison Graham, a firefighter recruit. “That’s important to not just Baltimore City, but to all the cities in the United States.”

Firefighters from Baltimore City and all over Maryland spent their morning climbing in memory. alongside friends, family, and even some cheering fans.

“You know, you kind of want to do it,” said firefighter Rachel Maj. “It isn’t even like it’s a burden. it’s something that you want to do.”

All money raised from the effort goes to 9/11 survivors.

“Everybody remembers 9/11 but to remember the 343 firefighters who died they were special people and they deserve to be remembered and honored,” said some spectators.

Walking a mile or at least 110 stories in the shoes of the fallen.

