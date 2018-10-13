BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With Halloween coming up, families can visit local farms in Maryland to grab a pumpkin for carving some Jack O’Lanterns for the spooky season.

Local pumpkin patches in Maryland are not only plentiful but usually are in full swing by the beginning of October.

Here is a list of some must-visit spots to harvest from in Maryland:

Rodgers’ Farms in Greenspring Valley

Rodgers’ Farms features fun activities such as picking your own pumpkins from their pumpkin patch, a mini maze for younger kids, and hay rides. The farm is open 12-6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Chapel Hills Farm & Nursery in Perry Hall

The farm offers pumpkins for sale in their shop, a mini-corn maze, hay and pony rides, a petting zoo, and more. Chapel Hills is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Jumbo’s Pumpkin Patch in Middletown

Pick your own pumpkins from a huge selection, try not to get lost in the 15-acre corn maze and enjoy a petting zoo, picnic pavilion, face painting and more. Jumbo’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m,

Brookfield Pumpkins in Thurmont

In addition to the corn maze and pumpkin patch for the kids, Brookfield Pumpkins is located right next to Links Bridge Vineyards. Enjoy a glass of local wine as you pick out your perfect pumpkin, Monday-Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Baugher’s Orchard in Westminster

Get your apple and pumpkin picking done and enjoy hayrides at the orchard before grabbing a freshly baked pie from the Orchard Bakery. Baugher’s Orchard is open 8 a.m – 6 p.m. during the month of October.

Doran’s Chance Farm in Marriottsville

Well known in Carroll County for their homegrown vegetables, Doran’s Chance Farm offers hayrides, a pumpkin patch for you to pick out your own pumpkin and a corn maze. Bring the family out on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

