JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The family and friends of Kyle Lynam will lay him to rest this weekend, after the teen died after he was struck along a Harford County roadway.

Lynam, 16, was trying to catch the school bus when he was struck by a Chevy Tahoe while running in the shoulder of Norrisville Road.

A visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the E.G. Kurtz & Son Funeral Home, P.A., 1114 Baldwin Mill Road Jarrettsville, Maryland 21084.

A funeral service will be Sunday October 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

The family is asking for donations to the Kyle Lynam Memorial Fund.

You can donate on GoFundMe or by writing a check to the Kurtz Funeral Home P.O. Box 6 Jarrettsville, Maryland 21084.

Please note on your check that it’s for the Kyle Lynam memorial fund.

No charges have been filed in the case.

