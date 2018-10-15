BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Family and police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who killed a 27-year-old in Baltimore County over the weekend.

The victim, Garohn Green, was left to die on Liberty Rd.

A neighbor who spotted the fleeing car right after the crash shares what he saw the night of the deadly hit-and-run.

Family members remember Green as an affectionate, caring family member, and they vow they won’t give up on the search for who killed him.

It’s candid family moments like when he danced at a get together that are keeping loved ones afloat as they grieve the tragic death of Green.

“We just, you know, keep watching the videos of him living life and being happy,” said Sheronne Williams, Green’s aunt.

Green was hit by a car on Liberty Rd. near the Croyden Rd. intersection at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police Still Searching For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

The driver who hit him left him to die. Within just three minutes of being called to the intersection, police already had a description of the car they were looking for:

“If you see it in the area, it’s possibly an older tan or silver vehicle with severe front end damage. They say it’s headed out toward the city.”

The late-90s Lexus still hasn’t been found.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told WJZ he saw the car right after the crash.

“Couldn’t really see the person, but somebody got out and walked around the car,” the neighbor said. “And it looked like they were inspecting their car. And then they got back in and they pulled off.”

Police and Green’s family are now desperate to find out who that driver was.

“They know exactly who it is. They know it’s one of their family members, and I know they wouldn’t want it to be them, in our position. Someone needs to tell, and someone needs to come forth,” Lauretta Dickerson, Green’s aunt, added.

Police say there are no updates to their investigation Monday evening, only saying that anyone with any information should give them a call.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook