Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guess Old Bay is trying to get in on the pumpkin spice craze that is fall.
On Sunday, they posted a meme saying “Are we basic yet? Or should we say BAYsic?”
Basic refers to a slang term used to describe the type of people like that pumpkin-spiced everything.
They also had to post a disclaimer, probably for those basic people, that it wasn’t a real product.
Can you imagine pumpkin-spiced seasoning on your crabs, shrimp and chicken?
Would you eat pumpkin-spiced Old Bay? Do you like PSL products?
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook