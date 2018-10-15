BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guess Old Bay is trying to get in on the pumpkin spice craze that is fall.

On Sunday, they posted a meme saying “Are we basic yet? Or should we say BAYsic?”

Basic refers to a slang term used to describe the type of people like that pumpkin-spiced everything.

Are we basic yet? Or Should we say BAYsic? 😂 (📸:@ocmdmemes) *disclaimer – this is not a real product* 🎃 pic.twitter.com/VoJjFubRiH — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) October 14, 2018

They also had to post a disclaimer, probably for those basic people, that it wasn’t a real product.

Can you imagine pumpkin-spiced seasoning on your crabs, shrimp and chicken?

Would you eat pumpkin-spiced Old Bay? Do you like PSL products?

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook