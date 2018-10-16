BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old delivery man was fatally shot Monday night during a robbery attempt.

Police say Idrissa Derme was killed in the 900 block of Vanderwood Rd. in Catonsville.

Officers were called out to the scene at 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Derme was found in the street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Derme was shot while delivering food for a local restaurant.

Detectives believe he was killed during a robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at (410) 307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

