Comments
BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old delivery man was fatally shot Monday night during a robbery attempt.
Police say Idrissa Derme was killed in the 900 block of Vanderwood Rd. in Catonsville.
Officers were called out to the scene at 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Derme was found in the street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Derme was shot while delivering food for a local restaurant.
Detectives believe he was killed during a robbery.
Police are asking anyone with information to call police at (410) 307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook