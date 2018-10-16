  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in Maryland is near.

The deadline for paper voter registration applications is Tuesday. A hand-delivered application must be received by the local board of elections by 9 p.m.

A mailed application must be postmarked Tuesday.

Tuesday Is The Last Day For Voter Registration In Maryland

It’s the deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, update an address and request an alternative polling place.

Early voting in Maryland begins Oct. 25. It runs through and including Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s