BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — There are currently five possible cases of a polio-like illness in Maryland, health officials confirm.

It’s called acute-flaccid myelitis, or AFM. Symptoms are sudden arm or leg weakness, difficulty moving facial muscles, slurred speech and trouble swallowing.

“A polio-like disease because in the sense that it does involve the same areas in the nervous system,” said Dr. Cristina L. Sadowsky, clinical director for the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury, with Kennedy Krieger Institute.

afm1 Maryland Health Officials Confirm 5 Possible Cases Of Polio Like Illness

There are five cases of AFM in Maryland.

Last week, a doctor at Kennedy Krieger told WJZ that their hospital is treating two possible cases there. Kennedy Krieger Institute is a national leader in treatment.

That’s when we spoke with the families of 4-year-old Camdyn Carr, who’s currently fighting the disease, and 7-year-old Sebastian Bottomley, who previously fought AFM.

Family Grapples With Polio-Like Disease In Children Being Treated In Maryland

The disease made headlines recently when news broke of cases in Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Iowa and other states.

