WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland woman has been indicted after authorities say her 6-month-old son was physically abused.

Krista Johnson was indicted by the Carroll County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree child abuse and other related counts, according to the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Johnson is the second person charged in this case. Jared McAbee was arrested back in August and also indicted on charges of first-degree child abuse. Both are being held without bond.

The two have been charged for the alleged physical abuse of Gabriel Johnson, Johnson’s 6-month-old son.

No further details will be released on these charges until the case goes to trial.

