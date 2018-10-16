PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police officer is off the job and facing rape charges of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop last week.

Investigators said information leads them to believe there have been problems before.

Police scheduled and then canceled a press conference Tuesday afternoon, leaving questions on whether or not the case had grown.

Once Patrol Officer of the Month, Officer Ryan Macklin is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop in the early morning of October 11. He has been stripped of his badge.

“He was relieved of his police powers, his weapon, his credentials and his vehicle was taken away from him,” said Chief Hank Stawinski with Prince George’s County Police.

Surveillance video shows Macklin turning on his cruiser lights to pull the victim over on University Boulevard in Langley Park.

Her car then became the crime scene.

Chief Stawinski said Macklin got into the car and forced the woman to perform a sex act.

“I’m very disturbed by these circumstances,” Stawinski said.

Sources told WUSA9 that as Macklin was leaving the scene, he mistakenly tossed his own license at the victim because he had forgotten to give her license back already.

He said investigators do not know why Macklin allegedly targeted the woman, or if there may be other cases like it during his six years on the job.

“Information that leads us to believe that there may be other issues. That’s why I’m asking all facets of our community to take this seriously and take a look,” Stawinski said.

Macklin is suspended without pay during the investigation and ongoing criminal case.

