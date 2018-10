ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a missing 45-year-old woman last seen in Glen Burnie on October 11.

Police describe Melanie Meleney as being 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and tattoos of a butterfly and hearts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Anne Arundel County Police Dept. Missing Persons Squad at (410) 222-4731

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook